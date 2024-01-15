Create New Account
Multiple Stars Came Together To Support South Africa’s Genocide Charges Against Israel (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel DawnNews English at:-

https://youtu.be/tXFbFpA2vPE?si=7f0O-Cd01qCLMjnb

Over two dozen actors have participated in a video series released by the Palestine Festival of Literature, expressing support for South Africa's accusation against Israel for genocide during its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.


jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinsouth africabdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

