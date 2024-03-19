5 Foods to Avoid for Better Health

Five Foods to Definitely Avoid for Better Health
In this episode of 'Monday Minutes' on 'The Reality of Health' podcast, I discuss five foods that are considered harmful to one's health. I emphasize the importance of selecting healthier food alternatives and preparing food at home to ensure better control over ingredients. I discuss the potential long-term health risks associated with consuming these foods and encourage listeners to take small steps every day towards improving their diet.
00:00 Introduction to the Podcast
00:31 The Dangers of Cooking Oils
02:44 The Truth about Kale and Spinach
04:27 Why You Should Avoid Store-Bought Salad Dressings
05:28 The Risks of Fried Foods
08:03 The Unhealthy Reality of Fast Food
10:41 Conclusion and Teaser for Next Episode
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.