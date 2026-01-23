Karen The New Siren Of Today – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 159: What is happening to the leftest middle-age white woman of today and the spirits behind it all.
Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
Demon Detective Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TUA1N9ZZks
Show contact: [email protected]
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist
SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist
Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home