FBI Whistleblower Reveals How Agency Keeps Local Sheriffs in the Dark BlazeTV

BlazeTV: Glen Beck with Steve Friend | FBI Whistleblower Reveals How Agency Keeps Local Sheriffs in the Dark. The FBI has faced growing criticism for treating law-abiding conservative Americans as threats. The agency has been accused of misusing taxpayer funding to go after parents who protested at school board meetings and Americans who protested — or even just prayed — at abortion clinics.

But FBI whistleblower Steve Friend has a solution.

He joins Glenn to lay out a new bill that is up for a vote in the Tennessee Senate. The bill would force the FBI to inform local sheriffs about any “national security investigation” cases that their deputies are helping out with.

But the bill has faced some pushback from unexpected groups. Steve explains why he believes this is happening, which says a lot about the FBI’s grip on local governments, and also explains how you can support legislation like this across the country.





#blazetv #glennbeck #fbi

► Watch MORE BlazeTV YouTube Videos: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP

► Join BlazeTV and Watch LIVE Shows Daily! https://get.blazetv.com/

► Visit the 'Blaze News' Website (No Annoying Ads!): https://www.theblaze.com/











