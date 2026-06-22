🔥Artillerymen of the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces destroyed a temporary deployment area and an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



📍Konstantinovka



▫️ In effective cooperation with UAV teams, the artillerymen delivered precise strikes at a temporary deployment area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and destroyed an ammunition depot that the enemy had set up in a private sector building. As a result of a direct hit, a fire broke out in the building, which caused the detonation of shells and mines stored there.



Artillery of the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces keeps all areas of Konstantinovka under constant fire. In cooperation with reconnaissance UAV operators, artillerymen destroy any enemy targets.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of June 22, 2026



▪️ Overnight, an attack by at least 59 UAVs on Moscow was repelled. Crimea is eliminating the consequences of the previous day's raid: the ferry crossing has been closed, a decision has been made not to sell fuel to the population (only services ensuring the peninsula's vital functions are supplied), and the aftermath at energy facilities is being addressed. Last night, the MoD and air defense forces again fought for the Crimean sky. From 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM yesterday, 168 enemy UAVs were destroyed over the country's regions.



▪️ The RuAF are striking the port infrastructure of Odessa, as well as targets in the Kharkov region, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, and Sumy regions. Footage has been circulated showing strikes on the energy infrastructure of Krivy Rog.



▪️ In the Sumy region, the AG "North" in Ivolzhanske continues heavy counter-fighting for every house. In the Krasnopollye district – small-arms battles in forest areas near Mihailovka and Pokrovka.



▪️ In the Kursk region, an enemy drone attacked the city of Rylsk, wounding a woman.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga, a man suffered barotrauma from an FPV drone strike on a private house. In Shebekino, a house caught fire from a drone strike, and an infrastructure facility was also damaged. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky district, a private house caught fire as a result of attacks by two FPV drones. In the village of Russkaya Beryozovka, an FPV drone attacked a car. In the village of Golovchino, Grayvoronsky district, the glazing of an enterprise premises was damaged by the detonation of an FPV drone.



▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the AG "North" has advanced into Kazach Lopan, penetrating 150 meters into the settlement and occupying about 10 households. The AFU are putting up fierce resistance and redeploying reserves. On the Vovchansk sector, fighting continues in forest plantations near the previously liberated Pokalyane, Karaynogo, and Volohovka. The greatest success over the past day is in the area of Losevka. On the Velyky Burluk sector, fierce fighting continues in the area of Petro-Ivanovka.



▪️ Urban fighting continues in Kupiansk; the battle south of Kupiansk-Uzlovogo also continues.



▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, Russian forces are leveling the front near Ray-Aleksandrovka and continuing offensive operations to the west.



▪️ In Krasny Lyman, according to the Ministry of Defense report, assault units of the 25th Army are advancing in the northwestern part of the city. Our forces have captured 12 enemy strongholds and cleared 53 buildings of the AFU.



▪️ In Konstantinovka, the Russian Ministry of Defense notes that active offensive operations and the elimination of enemy groups are ongoing in the southwestern part of the settlement.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the AG "East" is wedging into the depth of the enemy's defense northwest of the settlement of Aleksandrograd, conducting offensive operations in the forest area beyond the Vovcha River: consolidation and expansion of the bridgehead north of the river continues; Far Eastern warriors are operating with support from the settlements of Iskra, Aleksandrograd, Novoselovka, and Orestopol.



▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, on the R-280 "Novorossiya" highway, upon exiting the village of Kirpichnoye, a regular bus ("Melitopol — Kirpichnoye — Fruktovoye") was damaged by shrapnel from a downed UAV.Constant efforts are underway in the region to eliminate the consequences of strikes on energy infrastructure. BARS-SARMAT is strengthening anti-drone patrols of the federal highway to counter American "Hornets".



▪️ In the Kherson region, over the previous 24 hours, two civilians were killed and another 9 were wounded due to AFU strikes. In Kostgryzovo, a UAV killed a man and wounded a woman. In Aleshky, a man wounded on June 17 died. In Mali Kopany and Kakhovka, another six people were injured. Residential buildings, administrative and warehouse buildings were damaged in several settlements.

Two Majors