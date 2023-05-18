X22 REPORT Ep. 3071b - Obama Panicking, FISA Is The Start, It Is Time For Accountability, Justice

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3071b - May 17, 2023
Obama Panicking, FISA Is The Start, It Is Time For Accountability, Justice
The [DS] is panicking, Obama is panicking, FISA was the start. Obama is now making the rounds trying to complete the 16 year plan, it is failing, the [DS] has lost control of the narrative from the fake news and the people are not giving up their weapons. They will push but the people are awake. The people are angry, they seem the criminal syndicate, they want accountability, they want justice. The people are going to see that justice cannot come from the DOJ or the FBI it will need to be done from an outside organization, the clock is ticking down.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.