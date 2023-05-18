Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3071b - Obama Panicking, FISA Is The Start, It Is Time For Accountability, Justice
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3071b - May 17, 2023

Obama Panicking, FISA Is The Start, It Is Time For Accountability, Justice


 The [DS] is panicking, Obama is panicking, FISA was the start. Obama is now making the rounds trying to complete the 16 year plan, it is failing, the [DS] has lost control of the narrative from the fake news and the people are not giving up their weapons. They will push but the people are awake. The people are angry, they seem the criminal syndicate, they want accountability, they want justice. The people are going to see that justice cannot come from the DOJ or the FBI it will need to be done from an outside organization, the clock is ticking down.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimefree speech violation

