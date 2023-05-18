X22 REPORT Ep. 3071b - Obama Panicking, FISA Is The Start, It Is Time For Accountability, Justice

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3071b - May 17, 2023

Obama Panicking, FISA Is The Start, It Is Time For Accountability, Justice





The [DS] is panicking, Obama is panicking, FISA was the start. Obama is now making the rounds trying to complete the 16 year plan, it is failing, the [DS] has lost control of the narrative from the fake news and the people are not giving up their weapons. They will push but the people are awake. The people are angry, they seem the criminal syndicate, they want accountability, they want justice. The people are going to see that justice cannot come from the DOJ or the FBI it will need to be done from an outside organization, the clock is ticking down.

