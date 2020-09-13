BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dangers of Masturbation - Please Don't do it! It's an Open Door to More Sins - (Amightywind Prophecy 138)
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
95 followers
Follow
12
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • September 13, 2020
please visit YAHS Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com

This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.

please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8

please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/

YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html

Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.

GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html

YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html

YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
repentanceobedienceholinessgodly sorrowmasturbation sinslust an evil open door
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as &#8220;Totally False&#8221;

Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as “Totally False”

Garrison Vance
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Garrison Vance
Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Edison Reed
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy