Video Blog #6: Justin's Transition to What?

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In this video blog post, I explain what "Just Transition" really is. In short, a transition from democracy to totalitarianism, all under the guise of saving the planet.
This is one of many important ideas in my new book, "What the Hell Is Going On? - The Web of Fraud That Is Enslaving Everyone and How We Can Escape to Freedom." You can pick up a copy from my publisher (https://booklocker.com/books/12553.html) or, if you must, from Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/What-Hell-Goin.... Check out my author website at https://www.cominghomespirit.com/.