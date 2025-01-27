© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Makis, Mel Gibson, Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Stage 4 cancer
Tags: Dr William Makis, Dr Makis, William Makis, COVID-19, Sudden Deaths, mRNA Vaccines, mRNA, Vaccines, Turbo Cancer, Cancer Treatments, Cancer, Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Vaccine injuries, H5N1, New Pandemics, COVID Intel, Stage 4, Stage 4 cancer