10.21.22 Patriot Streetfighter & Heather Mays, Interpreting Your Spiritual Energy Via Computer Art

PatriotStreetfighterPublished October 21, 20222,527 Views

144 rumbles

Heather Mays has an amazing gift of using software to create an artistic color/geometric projection of your spiritual frequency.

Be sure to check out the all NEW Patriot Streetfighter website at https://patriotstreetfighter.com/ for the links to ALL video channels, PSF merchandise, upcoming events and more!!

EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity.

Check out Operation Tomahawk at...

http://www.tomahawkswitch.com

To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts go to https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter

PatriotStreetfighter.com is where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you!

NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com