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PROVING GOD Can we prove the existence of God?
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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The concept of God is one of the most powerful ideas of all time. Since the beginning of human civilization, man has sought to make sense of the universe. Understanding how proof works reveals clues that solve what might be the most important mystery of all time: Is there proof of God?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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