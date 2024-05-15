Create New Account
TV star's 23-year-old son suffers stroke STROKE and HEART FAILURE
The Prisoner
Oct 11, 2022 NeNe Leakes' Emotional Update After Son Suffers Stroke, Heart Failure at 23 - "NeNe Leakes confirms her 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke earlier this month. The former Bravo star emotionally explains, 'It was very scary. I don't even want to go into details of what happened and how I found out.' NeNe believes Brentt's health issues might be related to the one-year anniversary of his father, Gregg Leakes's, death. Gregg died in September of last year after battling colon cancer."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=lR99flDeGEE

Mirrored - bootcamp


atlantareal housewivesnene leakes

