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Good News Update for RV_GCR 083021
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50 views • August 31, 2021
I talk about the latest good news from Fleming's Intel Update and comment on doing church differently as well as discussing physical needs vs emotional needs vs spiritual needs; and how all that comes together to form a healthy and whole individual.
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