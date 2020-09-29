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1980 Disco Medley
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92 views • September 29, 2020
A.1 Instant Funk - I Got My Mind Made Up
A.2 Love De Luxe - Here Comes That Sound Again
A.3 Jackie Moore - This Time Baby
A.4 Suzi Lane - Harmony
A.5 Michael Jackson - Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough
A.6 Gino Soccio - Dancer
A.7 Poussez! - Come On And Do It
A.8 Don Armando's Second Avenue Rhumba Band - Deputy Of Love
A.9 Bonnie Pointer - Heaven Must Have Sent You
A.10 Debbie Jacobs - Don't You Want My Love
A.11 Deniece Williams - I've Got The Next Dance
A.12 Poussez! - Never Gonna Say Goodbye
A.13 Teri Desario - Ain't Nothing Gonna Keep Me From You
A.14 Kat Mandu - The Break
A.15 Machine - There But For The Grace Of God Go I
A.16 France Joli - Come To Me
A.17 Ferrara - Love Attack
A.18 Donna Summer & Barbra Streisand - No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)
A.2 Love De Luxe - Here Comes That Sound Again
A.3 Jackie Moore - This Time Baby
A.4 Suzi Lane - Harmony
A.5 Michael Jackson - Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough
A.6 Gino Soccio - Dancer
A.7 Poussez! - Come On And Do It
A.8 Don Armando's Second Avenue Rhumba Band - Deputy Of Love
A.9 Bonnie Pointer - Heaven Must Have Sent You
A.10 Debbie Jacobs - Don't You Want My Love
A.11 Deniece Williams - I've Got The Next Dance
A.12 Poussez! - Never Gonna Say Goodbye
A.13 Teri Desario - Ain't Nothing Gonna Keep Me From You
A.14 Kat Mandu - The Break
A.15 Machine - There But For The Grace Of God Go I
A.16 France Joli - Come To Me
A.17 Ferrara - Love Attack
A.18 Donna Summer & Barbra Streisand - No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)
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