Dangerous Escalation

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Rage Machine
* It’s clear that libs have contempt for you — i.e. those they represent.
* At NPR, they use tax $ to lecture you.
* They called Ronald Reagan an idiot.
* They lost their minds in 2016.
* Their social programs have clearly failed.
* Dems have no interest in toning down their rage.
* The left: time to burn it down and just start over.
* [Bidan] promised hope, but only delivered division.
* He made no attempt to unite the country.
* Dems treat their political rivals like criminals.
* The left: Jan 6th was basically 9/11, Pearl Harbor.
* Name-calling is no longer enough for Dems.
* Disagree with them? You must be a traitor!
* Arrest anyone who disagrees with Biden!
* It’s time for Dems to de-escalate the rhetoric.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 May 2022