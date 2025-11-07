A massive fire in olive groves west of Jenin after Israeli forces fired incendiary bombs - Nov 5, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A massive fire erupted in olive groves west of Jenin after Israeli forces fired incendiary bombs.
Obsessed with destroying the old olive groves... : (
Adding: YouTube DELETES 700 videos documenting Israeli war crimes
The Intercept reported Wednesday that YouTube, owned by Google LLC, has permanently removed the official channels of Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), deleting hundreds of videos documenting Israeli war crimes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.