A massive fire in olive groves west of Jenin after Israeli forces fired incendiary bombs - Nov 5, 2025

18 views • 23 hours ago

The Intercept reported Wednesday that YouTube, owned by Google LLC, has permanently removed the official channels of Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), deleting hundreds of videos documenting Israeli war crimes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

