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3/10/2022 -- Seismic Unrest develops across Pacific -- New Deep 6.0+ means keep watch -- BE PREPARED
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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311 views • March 11, 2022
A new deep M6.0+ earthquake points us towards a bigger event coming fairly soon , and a noteworthy spread of activity across the planet yet again. The new 50,000 foot high blast at Mount Manam in Papua New Guines (in the West Pacific) yesterday, as well as the spreads of mid-to-upper M5.0 range in the past day, all pointing towards the next magnitude higher across the board at each location worldwide.

Simply put, each location should see 1 mag increase, plus the 7.0+ to come from the deep M6.0 and the additional spread of midrange 6's to hit each halfway fulcrum point.

Should be a busy upcoming 7-10 days from today.

Also remember, it's March, which means keep watch just simply due to this time of year, but that doesn't help much location wise.

Locations we need to watch, as well as expected magnitudes are all pointed out in this video. Fast forward to your part of the world for your portion of the forecast.

First part of video 0:01 to about 20:00 covers West Pacific from Fiji to Japan

Second part of video from 20:01 to about 40:00 covers Europe and Middle East

Third part of video from about 40:01 to 50:00 covers Central America into Caribbean

Fourth part of video from 50:01 onwards covers the USA

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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc

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chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
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