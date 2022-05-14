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IN ENGLAND... 41.5K DIED WITHIN 21 DAYS OF C-19 'VAXXX' + A FURTHER 291K DIED WITHIN 6 MONTHS
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324 views • May 14, 2022
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(world orders review)
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IN ENGLAND... 41.5K DIED WITHIN 21 DAYS OF C-19 'VAXXX'
+ A FURTHER 291K DIED WITHIN 6 MONTHS (May 13, 2022)
(The-Expose-News) https://www.bitchute.com/video/OAOdIA7FnIvv/ [SHARE]
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# https://expose-news.com/2022/05/13/41k-dead-21-days-covid-vaccination-england/
Data published by the Office for National Statistics reveals that 41,449 people sadly died within 21 days of receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in England between 1st January 2021 and 31st January 2022, and a further 290,915 people sadly lost their lives within 21 days to 6 months of being vaccinated.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) dataset, between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st Jan 2022, 495,300 people sadly lost their lives. It is unclear whether that includes the entire population of England, or only those eligible for vaccination.
Unfortunately, 79% of those 495,300 deaths occurred following Covid-19 vaccination, with 392,066 deaths among people who had received at least one dose between 1st Jan 21 and 31st Jan 22.
Without delving deeper, you may believe that this is normal and to be expected because so many people were vaccinated. This is why we have delved deeper for you.
The following chart shows the age-standardised mortality rate per 100,000 person-years among 18 to 39-year-olds in England by vaccination status during the month of December 2021.
The data has been extracted from table 2 of the ONS dataset https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=%2fpeoplepopulationandcommunity%2fbirthsdeathsandmarriages%2fdeaths%2fdatasets%2fdeathsbyvaccinationstatusengland%2fdeathsoccurringbetween1january2021and31january2022/referencetable20220316accessible.xlsx
In December alone, the mortality rate among 18-39-year-olds who received a second dose of a Covid-19 injection within 21 days of their death was 50% higher than the mortality rate among the unvaccinated.
The mortality rate among 18-39-year-olds who received a booster dose at least 21 days before their death was also higher than the mortality rate among the unvaccinated by 17.3%.
However, the fact that the mortality rate is significantly higher within 21 days of vaccination suggests the Covid-19 injections more than likely played a role in this increased risk of death.
41,449 people have sadly lost their lives within 21 days of receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in England so far, and further 290,915 people have sadly lost their lives between 21 days to 6 months of receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. This means a total of 332,364 people died within 6 months of Covid-19 vaccination between 1st January 2021 and 31st January 2022.
When we couple these figures with further data from the UK Health Security Agency that shows the fully vaccinated are nearly 3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated as vaccine effectiveness against death falls to minus-166%, then we have to ask, has it all been worth it?
('official' source) https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
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(further evidence) https://expose-news.com/2022/04/25/fully-vaccinated-nearly-3-times-more-likely-to-die-of-covid-19-than-the-unvaccinated-as-vaccine-effectiveness-against-death-falls-to-minus-166/
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We rely solely on your support to help fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to keep doing it by supporting us today.
It’s secure, quick, and easy… to show your support
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/04/expose-may-fundraising-campaign/
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Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
IN ENGLAND... 41.5K DIED WITHIN 21 DAYS OF C-19 'VAXXX'
+ A FURTHER 291K DIED WITHIN 6 MONTHS (May 13, 2022)
(The-Expose-News) https://www.bitchute.com/video/OAOdIA7FnIvv/ [SHARE]
================
# https://expose-news.com/2022/05/13/41k-dead-21-days-covid-vaccination-england/
Data published by the Office for National Statistics reveals that 41,449 people sadly died within 21 days of receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in England between 1st January 2021 and 31st January 2022, and a further 290,915 people sadly lost their lives within 21 days to 6 months of being vaccinated.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) dataset, between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st Jan 2022, 495,300 people sadly lost their lives. It is unclear whether that includes the entire population of England, or only those eligible for vaccination.
Unfortunately, 79% of those 495,300 deaths occurred following Covid-19 vaccination, with 392,066 deaths among people who had received at least one dose between 1st Jan 21 and 31st Jan 22.
Without delving deeper, you may believe that this is normal and to be expected because so many people were vaccinated. This is why we have delved deeper for you.
The following chart shows the age-standardised mortality rate per 100,000 person-years among 18 to 39-year-olds in England by vaccination status during the month of December 2021.
The data has been extracted from table 2 of the ONS dataset https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=%2fpeoplepopulationandcommunity%2fbirthsdeathsandmarriages%2fdeaths%2fdatasets%2fdeathsbyvaccinationstatusengland%2fdeathsoccurringbetween1january2021and31january2022/referencetable20220316accessible.xlsx
In December alone, the mortality rate among 18-39-year-olds who received a second dose of a Covid-19 injection within 21 days of their death was 50% higher than the mortality rate among the unvaccinated.
The mortality rate among 18-39-year-olds who received a booster dose at least 21 days before their death was also higher than the mortality rate among the unvaccinated by 17.3%.
However, the fact that the mortality rate is significantly higher within 21 days of vaccination suggests the Covid-19 injections more than likely played a role in this increased risk of death.
41,449 people have sadly lost their lives within 21 days of receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in England so far, and further 290,915 people have sadly lost their lives between 21 days to 6 months of receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. This means a total of 332,364 people died within 6 months of Covid-19 vaccination between 1st January 2021 and 31st January 2022.
When we couple these figures with further data from the UK Health Security Agency that shows the fully vaccinated are nearly 3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated as vaccine effectiveness against death falls to minus-166%, then we have to ask, has it all been worth it?
('official' source) https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
================
(further evidence) https://expose-news.com/2022/04/25/fully-vaccinated-nearly-3-times-more-likely-to-die-of-covid-19-than-the-unvaccinated-as-vaccine-effectiveness-against-death-falls-to-minus-166/
================
We urgently need your support to keep The Expose online.
We rely solely on your support to help fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to keep doing it by supporting us today.
It’s secure, quick, and easy… to show your support
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/04/expose-may-fundraising-campaign/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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