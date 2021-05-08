THE GREAT RESET VS GOD'S GREAT REFORMATION, HOW TO RECLAIM OUR INHERITANCE! 5/7/2021

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One of our favorite farmers, Mark Baker, said something quite profound..."we reached a pinnacle in American society and we shot past that " No, I'm not talking about getting rid of antibiotics, this goes far beyond what you could see or imagine on your own. The left is promoting a great reset, and in a way they aren't wrong, there will be a great reset but it is going to be done by God. You are going to get your family's inheritance back, you are going to start walking in a power and anointing like the first Christians, only worldwide. That means a great tectonic shift in the way we think, move, grow food as a society, and we don't have to tax people to oblivion. You are living in a once in 1,000 yr shift. Get ready. We win because God won!
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