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THE GREAT RESET VS GOD'S GREAT REFORMATION, HOW TO RECLAIM OUR INHERITANCE! 5/7/2021
Resistance Chicks
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145 views • May 08, 2021
This is a Resistance Chicks special, one for our conservative friends to share with their liberal and left leaning family and friends. Maybe you've heard of the Green New Deal...a 3 Trillion dollar masterpiece promising to fix all the world's problems- with new technology that hasn't been invented yet. The last time there was a great technological shift we were promised clean air, clean streets, utopia. Out with horses and buggies clogging the streets with manure and in with the clean energy car. Does that sound familiar? Drive through any major city during rush hour and you might find yourself at a stop or snail's pace, much slower than the horses and buggies they replaced. Smog, pollution, dirt, grim... Those on the left, arguably the same ones who would have pushed forward the Great Reset of the 20th century from horses and farms to cars and urban sprawl, are telling us they have the answer MORE TECHNOLOGY! Yes, that's the answer to all our problems, more technology. " “You know horses are smarter than people. You never heard of a horse going broke betting on people.” -- Will Rogers

One of our favorite farmers, Mark Baker, said something quite profound..."we reached a pinnacle in American society and we shot past that " No, I'm not talking about getting rid of antibiotics, this goes far beyond what you could see or imagine on your own. The left is promoting a great reset, and in a way they aren't wrong, there will be a great reset but it is going to be done by God. You are going to get your family's inheritance back, you are going to start walking in a power and anointing like the first Christians, only worldwide. That means a great tectonic shift in the way we think, move, grow food as a society, and we don't have to tax people to oblivion. You are living in a once in 1,000 yr shift. Get ready. We win because God won!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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