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Help is on the way! Mike Lindell talks with Jeff at DC GITMO
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193 views • November 15, 2021
Help is on the way! Mike Lindell talks with Jeff at DC GITMO:
You KNOW that made everyone’s day to have some encouragement from Mike Lindell!
“Keep the faith and keep praying, and we’re going to get you out of there.”
Thanks, Mike!
Keep watching to see what we are doing with Mike to help our hostages in DC GITMO. We work hard every day to raise funds for prisoners and their families, break stories about January 6th that nobody else has, and build relationships with others who want to help in this mission.
You can support our work at https://MyPillow.com/stophate with promo code STOPHATE.
Thank YOU for helping us stay in this fight, and for all you do for those affected by the fallout from January 6th, at the hand of this tyrannical government.
God bless you, our political prisoners and their families, and may God bless America. 🇺🇸
Go to https://MyPillow.com/stophate with promo code STOPHATE
You KNOW that made everyone’s day to have some encouragement from Mike Lindell!
“Keep the faith and keep praying, and we’re going to get you out of there.”
Thanks, Mike!
Keep watching to see what we are doing with Mike to help our hostages in DC GITMO. We work hard every day to raise funds for prisoners and their families, break stories about January 6th that nobody else has, and build relationships with others who want to help in this mission.
You can support our work at https://MyPillow.com/stophate with promo code STOPHATE.
Thank YOU for helping us stay in this fight, and for all you do for those affected by the fallout from January 6th, at the hand of this tyrannical government.
God bless you, our political prisoners and their families, and may God bless America. 🇺🇸
Go to https://MyPillow.com/stophate with promo code STOPHATE
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