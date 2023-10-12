https://www.hagmannpi.com/modern-day-red-dawn-skyrocketing-crime-private-money/

Most Americans wonder why the US Southern border remains wide open and nothing appears to be done to stop the unfettered flow of illegal invaders by any member of government, at any level. In fact, all levels of government, combined with private companies acting as NGOs, appear to be aiding and abetting this illegal invasion, but few understand the exact reasons.

In this column, I’ll provide some of the reasons behind the unwillingness to stop this invasion, along with the names of government officials, companies, and individuals responsible, at least in part, for this largest act of treason against the US in our history. My findings are the result of the information provided through recent interviews with investigative reporters such as Michael Yon in tandem with my own investigation and research.

Four US states are situated along the 1,954-mile border: Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The US has the highest percentage of illegal aliens by country. With a total population over 330 million people, it is estimated that there are over 52 million illegal aliens in the US, including over 7 million just since Biden took office and Alejandro Mayorkas became head of the DHS. The majority of current invaders are from Mexico, India, China, the Philippines, El Salvador, Cuba, Vietnam, Guatemala, and Korea. And there are many military-age males who are not arriving with their families.

Unprecedented Crime is Coming to Your Neighborhood

Because the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) keeps track of immigration status of suspects booked into local jails, Texas offers a better, although still quite limited, metric regarding crimes involving illegals. Actual totals are exponentially higher.

From June 1, 2011, through July 31, 2022, 259,000 illegal aliens were charged with more than 433,000 criminal offenses, including 800 homicide charges, 822 kidnappings, 5,470 sexual assault charges (e.g., rape), another 6,485 sexual offenses, and 4,945 offenses involving weapons or the use of weapons. It is important to note that these numbers only reflect those illegals booked into Texas jails whose fingerprints were already on file and should be viewed only in the context of trending criminal activity in one area of the US.

Closer examination of the above statistics reflective only of crimes committed by illegals during a given period in a limited area, when extrapolated and overlayed with other areas of concentration of illegal aliens in the US, indicates a violent crime spike that would rival any MSM spike outlining Coronavirus cases at the height of the “pandemic.”

Notably, these crimes were preventable, as most of those were committed by illegals who were previously identified as being in the US illegally, processed, and released, only to return. One can reasonably argue that had the justice system done its job the first time encountering an illegal alien, many needless deaths and much suffering could have been prevented. This is the result of systemic malfeasance by activists within the US justice system. Worse, and based on projections, violent criminal encounters involving illegal aliens allowed in by the very institutions tasked to protect its citizens, will only spread across all US communities, and will increase.

Identifying the Who & Why

Continuing to use Texas as the microcosm of the Biden-Mayorkas fueled illegal invasion of the US, we must look at the reasons nothing is being done to stop or even stifle the unprecedented invasion by individuals coming from over 90 foreign countries. Venezuela recently released many violent offenders from their prisons, encouraging them to head north to the US. They will not be turned away.

the penultimate panopticon of surveillance and control under a Communism system. Changing the dynamics of the global population will eventually eradicate Western culture. To accomplish this, they are taking advantage of the greed of people in power and companies to assist in this objective, an ironic twist to an already twisted agenda.

Who is behind this basecamp of this modern-day invasion force, and why is it allowed to exist?

