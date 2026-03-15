Hey Canada lets talk!

Its time to be serious about what we are living in here in the great white north! Its time to discuss the different compartments of our destruction!





Tucker, Charlie, Rogan, Elon and Senator Kennedy have talked about the human rights abuses and the targeting of people over social media posts or comments. The totalitarian grip the left holds over this once great land!





We are in a dark time and I refuse to sink silently....I believe there is a small light at the end of the tunnel...its the US!