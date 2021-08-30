BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Couy Griffin, January 6th Political Prisoner Tells His Story
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2286 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • August 30, 2021
Jan 6th Political Prisoner: The Couy Griffin Story
This short film is made by Sidney Powells organization:
DefendingTheRepublic.org

Couy Griffin Documentary

In the documentary, Griffin is outspoken about why he went to the US Capitol on Jan 6th and all of the aftermath in his professional and personal life, after being wrongfully accused, arrested, then abused in DC prison and persecuted by the Federal Government.

The documentary is made by Sidney Powell’s group Defending The Republic.

“There is corruption found in all facets of government. My only prayer is that the fiber of our American military is still built on and established by dignity and honor. If that is still left America still has a chance. If it is gone America will fall harder than any nation has ever fell. That is the uncharted waters that America is currently in. And my prayer is that our great military will help us find our way,” Griffin

“I feel humbled and honored to be able to share my first hand experience of that day. A day that included amazing patriotism with horrific injustices that have followed. I’m daily heartbroken when I think of Jacob Chansley and others that I met who are still being held as political prisoners. I don’t ever believe the injustices of solitary confinement can be expressed in mere words. It is in humane, un American and has got to stop! This is a very sad and disgraceful period in American history,” Griffin said.

It doesnt end here... in New Mexico, Leftists are trying to have him removed from his commissioner seat. They are gathering signatures for a recall, and are currently short the required number.
Keywords
documentarypolitical prisonersjan 6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Garrison Vance
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy