Couy Griffin, January 6th Political Prisoner Tells His Story

Jan 6th Political Prisoner: The Couy Griffin Story

This short film is made by Sidney Powells organization:

DefendingTheRepublic.org



Couy Griffin Documentary



In the documentary, Griffin is outspoken about why he went to the US Capitol on Jan 6th and all of the aftermath in his professional and personal life, after being wrongfully accused, arrested, then abused in DC prison and persecuted by the Federal Government.



The documentary is made by Sidney Powell’s group Defending The Republic.



“There is corruption found in all facets of government. My only prayer is that the fiber of our American military is still built on and established by dignity and honor. If that is still left America still has a chance. If it is gone America will fall harder than any nation has ever fell. That is the uncharted waters that America is currently in. And my prayer is that our great military will help us find our way,” Griffin



“I feel humbled and honored to be able to share my first hand experience of that day. A day that included amazing patriotism with horrific injustices that have followed. I’m daily heartbroken when I think of Jacob Chansley and others that I met who are still being held as political prisoners. I don’t ever believe the injustices of solitary confinement can be expressed in mere words. It is in humane, un American and has got to stop! This is a very sad and disgraceful period in American history,” Griffin said.



It doesnt end here... in New Mexico, Leftists are trying to have him removed from his commissioner seat. They are gathering signatures for a recall, and are currently short the required number.