Lou Dobbs: An investigation into Obama’s presidency is ‘justified’ | Just the News
Lou Dobbs, host of “The Great America Show,” explains why the latest revelations on the Biden family’s foreign dealings justify an investigation into former President Barack Obama’s presidency. “We really have to look at how corrupt this government is and face facts. We know this federal government is absolutely controlled by the Deep State and the Marxist-Dem party,” says Dobbs. “There is no other explanation for what is happening, folks.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.