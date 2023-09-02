Lou Dobbs: An investigation into Obama’s presidency is ‘justified’ | Just the News

Lou Dobbs, host of “The Great America Show,” explains why the latest revelations on the Biden family’s foreign dealings justify an investigation into former President Barack Obama’s presidency. “We really have to look at how corrupt this government is and face facts. We know this federal government is absolutely controlled by the Deep State and the Marxist-Dem party,” says Dobbs. “There is no other explanation for what is happening, folks.”















