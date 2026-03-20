Date: Mar. 20, 2026. Lesson 55-2026. Title: True Food, True Drink: The Life Found in Christ Alone

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In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus centers on John 6:55, where Jesus declares that His flesh is true food and His blood is true drink. Christ points beyond physical sustenance to the deeper reality of spiritual life—only what comes from Him truly satisfies and sustains the soul. This is not symbolic hunger alone, but a call to receive Him fully by faith. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the meaning of this declaration, the necessity of abiding in Christ, and why every other source of fulfillment ultimately fails compared to the life He gives.
Lesson 55-2026
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
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