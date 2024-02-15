The Warning About Russia From The House Intel Chairman is a Big Deal

Is this warning about Russia to scare people into funding the Ukraine war or is there something more to this story?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. MSNBC - Congressman's national security threat statement relates to Russian military capability

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkV5TFsLzFI&ab_channel=MSNBC





2. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield - Warning About Russia - A DEEP DIVE INTO THE MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT AND THE NEW 'NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT' - Stinchfield Tonight February 14th, 2024

https://americasvoice.news/video/GRG36fXQ8a7p9cR/?related=playlist





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



