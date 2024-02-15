Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Warning About Russia From The House Intel Chairman is a Big Deal
channel image
The New American
2318 Subscribers
48 views
Published 15 hours ago

Is this warning about Russia to scare people into funding the Ukraine war or is there something more to this story?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. MSNBC - Congressman's national security threat statement relates to Russian military capability

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkV5TFsLzFI&ab_channel=MSNBC


2. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield - Warning About Russia - A DEEP DIVE INTO THE MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT AND THE NEW 'NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT' - Stinchfield Tonight February 14th, 2024

https://americasvoice.news/video/GRG36fXQ8a7p9cR/?related=playlist


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
russiawarwarning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket