Israel's penetration into the US govt system is making decisions & is an insult to Americans

"The first item on the agenda of the President of the United States should be this: Israel's penetration into the United States'. It is a direct insult to the American people."

Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party, speaking in the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

The banner on screen: "War is murder — whoever remains silent is complicit."

Adding: Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 36%—the lowest level since his return to the White House, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll from adults nationwide.