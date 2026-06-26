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SGAnon LIVE. Trump's Fight for Fair Elections. B2T Show, Jun 25, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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Watch and Join the Discussion at: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/sganon-live-trump-s-fight-for-fair-elections-b2t-show-jun-25-2026

B2T SHOW: PRAYER FOR SG ANON FAMILY + TRUMP SENATE BATTLE, SCOTUS WINS, IRAN UPDATES & WORDS FROM THE LORD


Rick B2T opens with urgent prayer for SG Anon after his child, wife, and relative were in a serious car accident. He then breaks down the latest developments including Trump’s intense fight with Senate Republicans over the Save America Act and election integrity, major 6-3 SCOTUS victories, positive signs out of Iran, strong Q proofs from the White House, and two powerful recent Words from the Lord.


Key Topics:

- Urgent prayer for SG Anon’s family after car accident

- Trump’s public battle with Senate Republicans over Save America Act and election integrity

- Positive developments in Iran — oil flowing freely, regime weakening, women protesting openly

- Major SCOTUS 6-3 victories on 2nd Amendment, border security, and immigration

- Ongoing battle against rogue lower court blocks on voter rolls and proof of citizenship

- Strong Q proofs including “The best is yet to come” and quantum references

- SG Anon messages on uniting the core and clean elections as the line in the sand

- Michigan Dominion audit and Lindell lawsuit dropped

- Two fresh Words from the Lord about Iran and preparing to trample the enemy


Sponsor:

Catch Silver During the Dip! https://kepm.com/B2T

Free consultation: 720-605-3900 (mention Rick B2T)


Resources:

- Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: kepm.com | 720-605-3900

- QE Strong Quantum Patches: qestrong.com

- FaithNFreedom Social: https://faithnfreedom.social

- FaithNFreedomTV: https://faithnfreedom.live


Watch 24/7: https://faithnfreedom.live

Join the Community: https://faithnfreedom.social

Download Apps: https://faithnfreedom.social/apps


Recent Teaching:

Day 6: The Second Coming — Christ Returns in Power and Glory

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-6-the-second-coming-christ-returns-in-power-and-glory


Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:

This is not the time for pouting and pity

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/this-is-not-the-time-for-pouting-and-pity


#B2TShow #Trump #SaveAmericaAct #SCOTUS #Iran #QProofs #WordsFromTheLord #FaithNFreedom #SGAnon #ElectionIntegrity


B2T Ministries CCLI Account: #5480954

Copyright License: 21776606

Streaming Plus License: 21776613

Keywords
qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach
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