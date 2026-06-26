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Watch and Join the Discussion at: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/sganon-live-trump-s-fight-for-fair-elections-b2t-show-jun-25-2026
B2T SHOW: PRAYER FOR SG ANON FAMILY + TRUMP SENATE BATTLE, SCOTUS WINS, IRAN UPDATES & WORDS FROM THE LORD
Rick B2T opens with urgent prayer for SG Anon after his child, wife, and relative were in a serious car accident. He then breaks down the latest developments including Trump’s intense fight with Senate Republicans over the Save America Act and election integrity, major 6-3 SCOTUS victories, positive signs out of Iran, strong Q proofs from the White House, and two powerful recent Words from the Lord.
Key Topics:
- Urgent prayer for SG Anon’s family after car accident
- Trump’s public battle with Senate Republicans over Save America Act and election integrity
- Positive developments in Iran — oil flowing freely, regime weakening, women protesting openly
- Major SCOTUS 6-3 victories on 2nd Amendment, border security, and immigration
- Ongoing battle against rogue lower court blocks on voter rolls and proof of citizenship
- Strong Q proofs including “The best is yet to come” and quantum references
- SG Anon messages on uniting the core and clean elections as the line in the sand
- Michigan Dominion audit and Lindell lawsuit dropped
- Two fresh Words from the Lord about Iran and preparing to trample the enemy
Sponsor:
Catch Silver During the Dip! https://kepm.com/B2T
Free consultation: 720-605-3900 (mention Rick B2T)
Resources:
- Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: kepm.com | 720-605-3900
- QE Strong Quantum Patches: qestrong.com
- FaithNFreedom Social: https://faithnfreedom.social
- FaithNFreedomTV: https://faithnfreedom.live
Watch 24/7: https://faithnfreedom.live
Join the Community: https://faithnfreedom.social
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Recent Teaching:
Day 6: The Second Coming — Christ Returns in Power and Glory
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-6-the-second-coming-christ-returns-in-power-and-glory
Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:
This is not the time for pouting and pity
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/this-is-not-the-time-for-pouting-and-pity
#B2TShow #Trump #SaveAmericaAct #SCOTUS #Iran #QProofs #WordsFromTheLord #FaithNFreedom #SGAnon #ElectionIntegrity
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