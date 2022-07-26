Sunshine State Governor to stop Chinese Buyers from Taking Over Florida Property

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pzbt55a6
In an interview with the Ingraham angle, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed laws to limit China from buying up large amounts of property in the Sunshine State and to stop undue influence from Rogue governments such as the CCP