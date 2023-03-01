Prophetic Report RIGHTEOUS REBELLION | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

RIGHTEOUS REBELLION | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited









Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:45AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









Amanda Grace Jan 10, 2022

1:06:47-1:17:48

https://www.youtube.com/live/s9Si1HQd_ws?feature=share









Julie Green 2023 A Year To Be Free and A Year of Great Victory Received Jan 2, 2022 Released on Jan 5, 2023

2:49-12:54

https://rumble.com/v23zppa-2023-a-year-to-be-free-and-a-year-of-great-victory.html









Church International Jan 8, 2022

1:18:59-1:20:32 message in tongues

1:33:27-1:41:35 must have

2:03:32-2:05:20

https://www.youtube.com/live/m-8TO_0Lmg0?feature=share









Robin Bullock Church International Jan 8, 2022

2:19:36- 2:22:47

https://www.youtube.com/live/m-8TO_0Lmg0?feature=share

















Text DECREES 40509 for Julie Green’s 2023 Decrees

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TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7









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