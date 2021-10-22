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Proverbs 4:14 ¶ Enter Not Into The Path of The Wicked
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40 views • October 22, 2021
Proverbs 4:14-18 Is a Warning ~ 14 ¶ Enter not Into The Path of The Wicked, and Go Not in The Way of Evil Men. This is THE Path False Witness Rg Stair Had Chosen from a very Young Age!! 15 Avoid it, pass not by it, turn from it, and pass away. 16 For they sleep not, except they have done mischief; and their sleep is taken away, unless they cause some to fall. 17 For they eat the bread of wickedness, and drink the wine of violence.
18 But The Path of The Just is as The Shining Light,That Shineth More and More Unto The Perfect Day.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
18 But The Path of The Just is as The Shining Light,That Shineth More and More Unto The Perfect Day.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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