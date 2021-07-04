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a Foot Stool or two
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11 views • July 04, 2021
A friend asked me to make a foot stool, she chose this pattern from an old Woodsmith magazine. (Woodsmith #35 Sept/Oct 1984 Child’s Stool)
So in this video I show how I went about making it. I used maple for the top and blue pine for the legs and oak for the stretchers. I ended up making two of them since I had started and discovered it was going to be small. So I made one the size of the pattern (using english walnut with live edges, walnut, and oak) and another one a tad bigger.
I got the pattern from: Woodsmith #35 Sept/Oct 1984 Child’s Stool
Job 31:4 (esv)
Does not he see my ways and number all my steps?
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So in this video I show how I went about making it. I used maple for the top and blue pine for the legs and oak for the stretchers. I ended up making two of them since I had started and discovered it was going to be small. So I made one the size of the pattern (using english walnut with live edges, walnut, and oak) and another one a tad bigger.
I got the pattern from: Woodsmith #35 Sept/Oct 1984 Child’s Stool
Job 31:4 (esv)
Does not he see my ways and number all my steps?
Holy Bible New Living Translation: https://amzn.to/2LTjpD1
English Standard Version Journaling Bible: https://amzn.to/3sCD8Zx
English Standard Version Large Print Bible: https://amzn.to/31vMydy
English Standard Version under 10 USD: https://amzn.to/3syJ31V
__________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
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