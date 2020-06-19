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WHAT'S WITH THE HUGE 18 WHEELER!? @ 2:00 am- WOKE ME UP ! warning excessive profanity!
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9 views • June 19, 2020
WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Just got to sleep when shortly after I'm awakened by the sound of what I now know was a semi truck & trailer rig, just sitting with the engine idling @ 2 am, which is already odd activity for this location at these particular buildings & businesses at that hour of the day. Couldn't tell which building it was at... But, it also could've been an Excel Energy truck, possibly messing with the satellite dishes for all I know... Hoping I'll find out & do a follow up... But, I Do apologize for the horrible lighting...
Just got to sleep when shortly after I'm awakened by the sound of what I now know was a semi truck & trailer rig, just sitting with the engine idling @ 2 am, which is already odd activity for this location at these particular buildings & businesses at that hour of the day. Couldn't tell which building it was at... But, it also could've been an Excel Energy truck, possibly messing with the satellite dishes for all I know... Hoping I'll find out & do a follow up... But, I Do apologize for the horrible lighting...
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