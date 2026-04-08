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-American empire collapsing, military hollow, overpriced systems mask deep systemic strategic failure today.
-Leaders misunderstand warfare, relying on outdated victories and propaganda, misjudging conflicts like Iran disastrously today.
-Iran depicted as formidable, with geography, population, and advanced weapons imposing severe costs on invaders.
-U.S. lacks experience defending homeland, fostering hubris and inability to comprehend adversaries’ resolve and motivation.
-Strategic failures accelerate shift toward multipolar world, weakening Western dominance and empowering Eurasian alliances economically.
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