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Americans SUFFERING From Magnesium Deficiency: Magnesium Breakthrough Vital For Optimum Health
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48 views • July 14, 2023

Stew Peters Show


July 13, 2023


Get all 7 forms of magnesium with Magnesium Breakthrough at http://magbreakthrough.com/stew and use promocode “Stew Peters 10”.

Nearly half of Americans simply don’t have enough of it in their diets.

Wade Lightheart is here to talk about how Americans need more magnesium to get healthy and feel great.

More than 300 bodily functions either require magnesium or are improved by it.

If you want healthy sleep, healthy bones, healthy digestion, healthy blood sugar, healthy nerve function then you need magnesium.

Specifically, you need seven different types of it.

There’s Magnesium Oxide, which is used in digestion.

There’s magnesium sulfate, also known as Epsom salt, which fixes constipation and preeclampsia.

There’s Magnesium malate, which soothes muscle pain and there is more.

Magnesium Breakthrough combines the 7 most powerful forms of magnesium into one groundbreaking formula.

That’s why Magnesium Breakthrough guarantees their product works.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zupiq-americans-suffering-from-magnesium-deficiency-magnesium-breakthrough-vital-.html

Keywords
magnesiumamericanssufferingdeficiencystew petersoptimum healthwade lightheartmagnesium breakthroughmagnesium malateseven types of magnesiummagnesium sulfate
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