HEXAGRAM - The #Truth Behind Israel's so-called "Star of David" (it is 100% SATANIC!)

HEXAGRAM - The Truth Behind the so-called "Star of David"

NO DIFFERENT THAN THE PENTAGRAM or 5-pointed STAR of SATANIC EARTH MAGICK, the ancient history of the HEXAGRAM, being this widely accepted SIGIL of a COUNTERFEIT "TRIBE", nation, or house "of Israel" ... is a lot more different, scarier, PAGAN, and more DEMONIC... than you may think! It's background goes all the way back to the worship of FALSE GODS in ancient Egypt. Whereas Israel's SIGIL, "Magen David" or "shield / star of David", has ABSOLUTELY NO FOUNDATION in ANY Christian OR Hebrew BIBLE, WHATSOEVER!!! NOR did King David ever adopt or use such a sign. On the contrary, in the 1400s AD, the SATANIC INTERNATIONAL BANKING HOUSE of ROTHSCHILD adopted it as their RED SHIELD (the star, bathed in crimson blood red, is the actual etymological meaning of their family house name: ROTHSCHILD or Roth + Schild means RED SHIELD).



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