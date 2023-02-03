Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ivor Cummins: CASE CLOSED ON MASKS: FINAL PROOF IS IN AND ITS OVER BY IVOR CUMMINS (mirrored)
67 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published Yesterday |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel EarthNewspaper.com at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chk4aIsBszzs/

The Fat Emperor - Ivor Cummins: https://TheFatEmperor.com Support Honest Independent News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate

Contribute One-Time Or Monthly: https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper

800 Posts Were Published In January: https://EarthNewspaper.com

Featured News Dozens Posted Monthly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/News

EarthNewspaper Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe

News Archive With 18,000+ Posts: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive

Searchable By 1,234 Categories https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories

Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19

18,000+ Posts Thousands Added Yearly: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper

5,000 Videos / 1,000+ Yearly: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper

1,000+ Videos Published Yearly: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper

Memes 1,000+ Published Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes

Featured Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive

Featured Music: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music

Featured Videos: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos

Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers

For The Latest News Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/feed

Have News, Memes, Videos, Or Help: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact

Hundreds Of Links To Indy Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links

Hundreds Of Quotes / Poems: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes

Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog


Please share this short widely so that people realize the final truth in the Mask saga!

Main study discussed: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD006207.pub6/full


Archives:

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/ivor-cummins

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/face-masks

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/science

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/big-lie

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/big-pharma

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/corruption

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dna-mrna-injection

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/drug-pushers

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/fear

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/frauds

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/journalism

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/lockdowns

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/government

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/mainstream-media

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/propaganda

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/political

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/videos


EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

800 articles, memes, music, news stories, and videos were published in January.

https://EarthNewspaper.com

https://EarthNewspaper.com/News


EarthNewspaper.com Archive With Over 17,000 Posts

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive


1,234 Categories To Search EarthNewspaper.com Archive

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories


EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos, with over 5,000 posts.

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19


Subscribe To My Free Speech Platforms

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe

https://EarthNewspaper.com

https://EarthNewspaper.com/News

https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper

https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper

https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper

https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper


Memes

1,000 or more memes published yearly.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes


Featured Archive

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive


Featured Music

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music


Featured Videos

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos


Quotes

Hundreds of quotes.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes


Links

Hundreds of websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links


Writers Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers


Subscribe To The EarthNewspaper.com Newsletter

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe


Support Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate


Donate One-Time Or Monthly At GiveSendGo.com

https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper


Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket