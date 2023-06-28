Create New Account
Core inflation remains ‘uncomfortably high’: ABS releases monthly figures
Former Liberal advisor David Gazard doubts mortgage holders will be able to breathe a sigh of relief after the ABS’s monthly inflation numbers were released on Wednesday. 


 “Some of the measures of core inflation have remained uncomfortably high,” Mr Gazard told Sky News Australia. 


 “The thing that everyone seems to be seizing on is higher wage numbers which is part of the core inflation measure, and if they remain high, interest rates will probably be going up in the short term, if not medium term.”

