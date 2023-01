https://gettr.com/post/p24jddpe6ea

01/07/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 49: Our fellow fighters are now protesting at Luc's second daughter's house, not just to reveal the truth but also to give her a chance to ponder, and hopefully, she'll wake up over time.





01/07/2023 对邪恶说不 第49天:如今战友们在卢克二女儿家进行的抗议活动,不仅是在揭露事实真相,同时也是唤醒卢克的下一代,给她一个思考的机会,她可能就有慢慢醒悟的机会。