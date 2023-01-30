https://gettr.com/post/p24jddpe6ea
01/07/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 49: Our fellow fighters are now protesting at Luc's second daughter's house, not just to reveal the truth but also to give her a chance to ponder, and hopefully, she'll wake up over time.
01/07/2023 对邪恶说不 第49天：如今战友们在卢克二女儿家进行的抗议活动，不仅是在揭露事实真相，同时也是唤醒卢克的下一代，给她一个思考的机会，她可能就有慢慢醒悟的机会。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.