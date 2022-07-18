TipToe To TYRANNY! - NEW Documentary EXPOSES The Truth! - From Lockdowns To The Truck Convoy!

PURCHASE PART 1 HERE:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/





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Josh Sigurdson talks with film maker Chris Harrigan, creator of the new film "TipToe To Tyranny" about the historic documentation he was able to follow from 2019 through the lockdowns, mandates and massive protests, including the truck convoy.

Few if anyone have been able to follow this story of historic levels of tyranny from before to after (though it still continues).

Chris Harrigan worked in mainstream media for many years on major projects, but left out of principle in order to focus on independent production and telling the truth.

Working on this film for 3 years, he barely received any funding but the first part which is now available will help fund the rest of this important film.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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