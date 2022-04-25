The CCP Presents the Greatest External Risk to the United States From Anyplace in the World, but the Left Thinks That Xi and the US Are the Same

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
04/22/2022 Mike Pompeo: The Chinese Communist Party presents the single greatest external risk to the United States of America from anyplace in the world , but the left thinks that Xi and the US are the same. The left has got deep ties into the Chinese Communist Party. And they don’t want to walk away from that. This administration hasn’t shown the same resolve and the same capacity to deter aggression that we did for four years.