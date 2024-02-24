Pharmacist Ben: The Hidden Scaffolding: Understanding Connective Tissue & Its Health Impact 2/23/24





Pharmacist Ben delivers a jam packed session of information again. He shares with us how most health issues are related to connective tissue and how we need to focus on the health of our connective tissue and that job #1 is to build connective tissue. Blood is also connective tissue – liquid connective tissue.





An interesting point explained by Pharmacist Ben is the key for connective tissue to work is Vitamin C.





Pharmacist Ben explains that all diseases are cell diseases.





Pharmacist Ben helped answer questions regarding;

Exertional compartment syndrome (ECS),

Cancer

Plasmacyctic Lymphoma

Peripheral Neuropathy

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)





STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com





Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





** Now on Apple TV

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926





** Now on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections





** Now on Roku TV

https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca





Follow Us On Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews





Follow Us On Facebook: / criticalhealthnews





Follow Us On YouTube:/ @criticalhealthnews





⁠Follow Us On Twitter: / dailywithdoc





Follow Us On iHeartRadio:

https://iheart.com/podcast/119135605/⁠

⁠

Follow Us On Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...





Follow Us On Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...





Follow Us On CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?...





Follow Us On RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/dailywithdoc-...





Follow Us On Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264...





⁠Follow Us On Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc





Follow Us On Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz





Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da... ⁠





Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com





Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com





#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION