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San Francisco Residents Resort To New Tactics To Fight Homeless Crisis
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351 views • October 03, 2019
San Francisco residents used boulders to deter homeless from sleeping on the sidewalks, but now the city is removing those boulders. Savanah Hernandez and Rebecca Wright host break down the homeless crisis sweeping across Democrat run cities in America. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!
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