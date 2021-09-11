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Rep. Nancy Mace SLAMS Dems For their Latest Vote
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81 views • September 11, 2021
John Hanson from The Political Insider reports, On Tuesday, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace blasted House Democrats who voted against her amendment to track and retrieve the U.S. military gear left behind in Afghanistan after Joe Biden’s botched evacuation.
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