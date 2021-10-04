© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IF DOCTORS DON’T WANT IT THAT SHOULD TELL YOU SOMETHING
Follow
2
Share
Report
200 views • October 04, 2021
Yep . . . . wake up sleeping people and smell the roses . . . ding ding ding . . . if there was a REAL pandemic you'd be hearing ambo sirens 24/7, you would also be seeing lines upon lines at the cemeteries etc . . . are we seeing these things? NO!! Now this man has made another well noted point . . . if they fire 75 doctors WHO WOULD NOT TAKE THE KILL SHOT and other front line workers . . . then . . . there is definitely something up!!! We keep hearing about SHORTAGES IN THESE AREAS . . . so why fire them? . . .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.