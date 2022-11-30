NEW - Head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that more than 20,000 civilians and 100,000 Ukrainian military servicemen died during Russia's war against Ukraine.
This part was removed from the transcript and edited out from the video posted on the EU Commission website.
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/es/statement_22_7307
