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The Pfizer Inoculations Do More Harm Than Good (MIRRORED)
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300 views • January 11, 2022
The Pfizer Inoculations Do More Harm Than Good (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel CanadianCovidCareAlliance at:-
https://rumble.com/vqx3kb-the-pfizer-inoculations-do-more-harm-than-good.html

Pfizer's own 6 month report data on its COVID-19 inoculation shows that greater illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Plus, poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, passive surveillance and more. For the PDF of this presentation visit: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/

After 18 months of bypassing normal safety and regulatory protocols with their experimental range of COVID-19 ‘vaccines,’ there is now a growing dossier of evidence demonstrating widespread fraud and negligence by government-protected pharmaceutical firms.

According to data found in Pfizer’s own 6 month report on its experimental COVID-19 injection, there appears to be a greater prevalence of illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Also, because of Pfizer’s poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, and passive surveillance – the actual results do not appear to match-up with lofty claims that their experimental gene therapy jabs are in fact “safe and effective.”

The video is an important and detailed presentation created by the Canadian Covid Care Alliance.

See the PDF version of this video slide presentation at:-
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
Keywords
vaccinefraudtestingbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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