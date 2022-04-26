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Interview! We The People Freedom Convoy- Ohio w/ Dawn Swinehart Moody
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170 views • April 26, 2022
It's no longer about mandates, We The People Freedom Convoy organizer Dawn Swinehart Moody joins us ahead of the We The People Convoy in Columbus, OH on Saturday, April 30th, 2022. It's not just about the mandates anymore; tonight Dawn will share her vision to unite patriots across Ohio to address important issues such as natural resources, jobs, children's safety, businesses, failed administration, police support, medical workers, our freedoms and rights.

"Patriots will meet up at Westland Mall at 11;00 AM and roll out at 1:00PM for two laps around I-270, then roll to the state house. All big rigs, RV's, trucks, cars and motorcycles are welcome. Don't forget to decorate your car and fly your American flags."
nd if you are still fired up from the day, we encourage you to head down to our event at Niel Petersen's church! We'll be going from 6:00-10:00PM- speakers, prayer, revival, fellowship and food! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/we-the-people-freedom-convoy-ohio/

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