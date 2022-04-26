Interview! We The People Freedom Convoy- Ohio w/ Dawn Swinehart Moody

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Patriots will meet up at Westland Mall at 11;00 AM and roll out at 1:00PM for two laps around I-270, then roll to the state house. All big rigs, RV's, trucks, cars and motorcycles are welcome. Don't forget to decorate your car and fly your American flags."
nd if you are still fired up from the day, we encourage you to head down to our event at Niel Petersen's church! We'll be going from 6:00-10:00PM- speakers, prayer, revival, fellowship and food! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/we-the-people-freedom-convoy-ohio/
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET
Use Promo code “RESISTANCECHICKS” at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop the BrighteonStore.com TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "resistance" to save up to 66%!