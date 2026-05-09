Mao's Great Famine Book Reading pages 314 to 315

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The horrifying book by researcher Frank Dikotter details how before Mao's Communist Leap Forward in 1958, the Yellow River port of Qihe (beneficiary of the 7th-century Grand Canal)went from transporting 200,000 TONS OF GRAIN IN 1956 to 16,000 TONS in 1958.The same area saw its peanut production go from 7,780 TONS in 1956 to 10 tons by 1961 UNDER MAO'S COMMUNISM. This is just the beginning of the horror; certainly multiple horror films could be made from just the documentation revealed in this 350 page book.