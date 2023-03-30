💥 Footage of the combat work of the Russian Buk air defense systems in the NVO zone
The crews continue to protect the fighters of the RF Armed Forces from air attacks by Ukrainian fighters. Since the beginning of the special operation, our air defense systems have already shot down a huge number of enemy drones, for which the Buks began to be called "Drone Fighters".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.